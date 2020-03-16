Kyetume Football Club striker Robert “Mwenda” Ssentongo and Busoga United head coach Abbey Bogere “Capello” Kikomeko were rewarded as the respective best player and coach of the February 2020.

The awards ceremony was held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala on a rainy morning of Monday, 16th March.

Ssentongo was picked for his six goals and four assists in Kyetume’s matches played in February as well as one match day that was played at the start of March.

“I am humbled for this award. I would not do it alone but by the teamwork from the rest of my fellow players at Kyetume. The target is to score more goals in the remaining games of the second round” Ssentongo noted.

Ssentongo beat Busoga United’s David Bagoole and Kyetume goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Bagooleo had three man of the match performances as well as two goals to his name as Mutakubwa was outstanding in the Kyetume goal posts with great saves and three clean sheets.

On the other hand, Kikomeko was selected ahead of Sports Club Villa’s Edward Kaziba.

Kikomeko optimally utilized the opportunity to thank the players, fellow coaches, FUFA, Award organizers and the media for the collective duty at hand to promoted football.

“I want to thank all the stakeholders who have worked collectively worked to develop the game of football in football. To win this award has been teamwork effort with my fellow technical members on the team, players and fans. I also want to thank FUFA, the award organizers and the media for the work well done in unison. This award will motivate us as a team to finish strongly in the league when the league resumes” Kikomeko added.

Each of the awards comes with Shs 1,000,000 (cash) and a plaque.

The awards are organized by the Uganda Premier League and proudly bankrolled by Uganda Breweries Limited under the pilsner brand.