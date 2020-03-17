Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hon. Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana, who is also the chairman of FUFA Big League entity Katwe United Football Club maintains Allan Kabonge Kivewala is still the head coach at the club.

In a circulated video, Ssewanyana cries out aloud to Kabonge to return to the club and complete his mandate as head coach.

“We are not aware of the head coach’s absence. May be he got some problems but we expect him back to work. He signed a valid contract and promised to help the club achieve its objectives. We expect him to come and complete the job” Ssewanyana cried out.

KAWOWO SPORTS Legislator Allan Ssewanyana at the Katwe United training ground with his players

Kabonge has been missing from the club duties since their goal-less home draw with MYDA last week at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The CAF “C” licenced tactician vowed never to return to Katwe United in a post match interview after the MYDA game.

When approached for a comment, Kabonge who is also christened as the “Messiah” indeed confirmed he resigned though he has never written any note.

“Who told you I write resignation letters when I am leaving duty? I demand three months’ salary and this is enough justification to let me go. I will not return to Katwe United Football Club” Kabonge noted.

Kabonge had replaced Uganda Cranes prolific striker Hassan “Figo” Mubiru who was shown the exit door with just three games in charge.

Katwe United is currently bottom of the Elgon group coming to the final bend of the regular season.

Kabonge managed 9 matches, one win, two draws and 7 losses.

Katwe United will play West Nile based Doves All Stars on Tuesday, 24th March 2020 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.