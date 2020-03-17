The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Cameroon and Morocco’s Doula and Rabat to host the inaugural one-match finals of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 and Total CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

This was confirmed in a statement on the Caf website after a number of cities had submitted bids.

“The two cities got the nod following evaluation of the submitted bids taking into consideration key facilities such as Infrastructure, Accommodation, and Medical amongst others…” read a statement on Caf website.

Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon will stage the 2019/20 Champions League final on May 29 while Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, will play host to the final of the second-tier Total CAF Confederation Cup on 24 May 2020.

This will be the first time the Interclubs final will be played in a single match, following a decision by the CAF Executive Committee last June.