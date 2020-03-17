Futsal Super League (Match Day 6 – Tuesday Games):

Kabowa Vs Mengo City – 6:30 PM

Kisenyi Vs Aidenal Entebbe – 7:45 PM

Intercity Busega Vs Park – 9 PM

*At Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

The after work puzzle has been finally completed with the return of the exciting national Futsal Super League.

Following a lengthy break from late 2019, the in-door version of football returns on Tuesday, 17th March 2020 with match day 6 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala.

Three matches await the football thirsty players and fans alike with Kabowa, Mengo City, Kisenyi, Aidenal Entebbe, InterCity Busega and Park all in action.

First in the frey, Kabowa who are fourth on the table standings with 6 points will face third placed Mengo City (7 points) for the early kick off at 6:30 PM.

Then, Kisenyi (with 6 points) will lock-horns with bottom placed Aidenal Entebbe (1 point) in the second game, starting by 7:45 PM.

The final game shall witness the table leaders Park (15 points) against the second placed Intercity Busega (9 points) at 9 PM.

Unbeaten Park will be led by Iddi Babu, fresh from captaining the Fast Sports Fusion futsal team during the Nile Special 5 aside precursor tournament.

Sunday Franco will be the main man for Intercity Busega.

On eight goals to his personal account, Najibu Muwonge of Mengo City is the league top scorer.

He is a goal ahead of the duo of Sunday Franco (Intercity Busega) and Omar Ahmed Abdifatah (Kisenyi).

Tried and tested Iddi Babu of Park has 6 goals.

This league which is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) is expected to close business by 14th April 2020.

Table Standings

• Park – 15 Points

• Intercity Busega- 9 Points

• Mengo City – 7 Points

• Kabowa – 6 Points

• Kisenyi – 6 Points

• Aidenal Entebbe -1 Point

Top Scorers

• Najibu Muwonge (Mengo City) – 8 goals

• Franco Sunday (Intercity Busega) -7 goals

• Abdifatah Ahmed Omar (Kisenyi) -7 goals

• Iddi Babu (Park) – 6 goals