Ian Otieno wants to emulate Uganda Cranes captain Denis Masinde Onyango by becoming one of the best goalkeepers on the continent.

The Kenyan international who features for Zambia’s Zesco United revealed this while in an interview with Goal.com where he also admitted admiration for Barcelona and Germany goalie Marc Andre ter Stegen.

“I have a lot of people I look up to. In Europe, it’s the German Marc-Andre ter Stegen while in Africa it’s [Onyango],” Otieno is quoted by a Zesco United Facebook post.

“I am fortunate to join this great club. I am equally fortunate that I am able to work and learn from one of Zambia’s great goalkeepers, Jacob Banda. He has been a great helper in as far as my stay is concerned at the club.

“I want to be one of the top, top goalkeepers in Africa but I am also alive to the fact I have to work hard at my club to get to where I want to be.

“My biggest role model in the game is German and Barcelona keeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. I am a strong admirer of his goalkeeping skills especially his ability to use his feet, reflexes and his height. I think I have that too.”

Otieno is currently the number one at Zesco United after dethroning the experienced Jacob Banda.