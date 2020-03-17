FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday Fixtures

Kampala Queens vs She Corporate – IUIU Kabojja

UCU Lady Cardinals vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies – Mukono

Olila High School vs Lady Doves – Soroti

Kampala Queens will target vengeance against She Corporate FC as the two sides face off on Wednesday in Kabojja.

She Corporate won the first round game 2-1 and Kampala Queens will target to secure maximum points.

Head coach Faridah Bulega believes they lost to She Corporate due to disorganization but believes so much has changed since then.

“We lost to them (She Corporate) because the team had challenges back then but so much has changed since then and we hope to collect all three points.”

“Of course, we are aware that the league this season is tough and every game poses different challenges. I believe She Corporate is a good team but we have the ability to overcome them.”

Kampala Queens welcome back captain Fauzia Najjemba who was with the Uganda U17 National team that eliminated Tanzania 6-2 on aggregate.

Najjemba has five goals this season, one behind top scorer Latifa Nakasi from Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga.

On the other hand, She Corporate have tried to improve and won their last game against Lady Doves.

Coach Ali Zzinda goes into Wednesday’s clash with oozing confidence and believes his charges are in good shape.

“We have prepared well and the players are in good shape. We have tried to improve in our previous games and we want to keep with the same performance or even improve.”

She Corporate will welcome back skipper Vanessa Karungi who missed the game against Lady Doves through injury.

Both She Corporate and Kampala Queens have seven points apiece but the latter have a game in hand.