FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday Fixtures

UCU Lady Cardinals vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies – Mukono

Kampala Queens vs She Corporate – IUIU Kabojja

Olila High School vs Lady Doves – Soroti

Champions UCU Lady Cardinals will go into Wednesday’s clash against Kawempe Muslim seeking for nothing less than God’s mercy if they are to return to the rails this season.

Dismal displays in the first round saw the Mukono based side languish in the bottom positions on the table, garnering a meager seven points in as many games.

And as they play their first game in the second round, the target will be to redeem themselves starting with the game against Kawempe Muslim.

Coach Christian Magoba is confident that his side will secure a positive result at home.

“Definitely, this is a game that we want to win but Kawempe Muslim is a tough opponent and we must have a good approach. We have tried to rectify the mistakes we committed in the first round and hoping that it is time to have a fresh beginning.”

UCU Lady Cardinals will have a big boost with the return of striker Hasifa Nassuna who had sustained an injury towards the end of the first round.

Midfielder Shamira Nalugya who had a sublime display for Uganda U17 against Tanzania over the weekend will be one of the key players for the visitors.

She will be joined by Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Samalie Nakachwa, Margret Kunihira and Juliet Nalukenge among others who also featured in Uganda’s 5-0 win.

The first round encounter between the two sides saw Kawempe Muslim Ladies win 2-0 at home with goals coming from Kunihira and Anita Namata scoring.

Kawempe Muslim is top of the table with 16 points in seven games