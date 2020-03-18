The long awaited Taibah schools badminton tournament that was slated to serve off on Friday, 20th March 2020 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium will not happen, sadly.

Even when this championship was launched earlier on Wednesday morning at Taibah Junior School in Kawempe Ttula, a directive issued by the Uganda head of state Yoweri Kaguta Museveni later in the evening cancelled all public gatherings including sports activities for the next 32 days to mitigate the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading.

Consequently, the Taibah schools badminton events is one of the affected sports tournaments, among others.

“We have to respect the Government directive and therefore shall postpone this event to the future, probably in the second term” Simon Mugabi, CEO of Uganda Badminton Association (UBA).

President Museveni conveyed his message through a state of the nation address from Entebbe State House, banning all big public gatherings with immediate effect.

Some of the banned public gatherings include sports activities, music concerts, weddings, burials, educational amenities (primary, secondary and universities), worship from religious places churches and mosques, public markets, hotels, malls, as well as quarantine for people coming back to the country among other means.

About Taibah Schools Badminton Championship:

The Taibah Schools badminton championship has been held for the last 20 years with Taibah Schools management bankrolling the event as Uganda Badminton Association provides the technical hand.

Participants will be engaged in the different age categories as U-10, U-13, U-15 and U-19 for both male and female gender as individual as well as teams.

Mbogo High School win the girls team event (U-19) after edging Rubaga Girls School in a spirited display.

For the U-19 boys, Kibuli SS overcame neighbours Kakungulu Memorial to the team gold.

Individual top performers:

U-10 Girls:

Kimberely Ssendiwala of Mapeera Nursery and Primary School was the best player in the girls’ U-10 event.

Mbogo Parents’ Trisha Kyuuka was runners up. Bayati Nandagire (Katikamu primary school) and Vanessa Ofoyuru (Good Shepherd) followed in the third and fourth places respectively.

U-10 Boys:

Arafat Mutoto, a pupil from Mbale based Yoweri Museveni Primary School was the best after beating Denis Mukasa (St Peter Primary School) in the well contested finale.

Arafat Kibirige of Entebbe was third as Reagan Wanyala of Busia came fourth.

U-13:

Kitante Primary School’s Akbar Oduka was the best male and Catherine Ndagiire (Entebbe) emerged as the best female in the U-13 catergory.

U-15:

Tracy Naluwooza of Mbogo High School was the best female in the U-15 catergory as Kibuli’s Samuel Wasswa emerged as the most outstanding male in the U-15 catergory.

U-19 Girls:

Naluwooza (Mbogo High School) was also the victor in the female U-19 catergory, having defeated Rubaga Girls’ Vivian Olivia Naakojja in the final.

Rubaga Girls’ Shamira Fadilah beat Mbogo High’s Rajab Natasha to take third place.

U-19 Boys:

Kakungulu Memorial’s Muzafaru Lubega beat Kibuli’s Augustus Owinyi to the individual gold medal.

Kibuli SS’ Expendito Emuddu was third ahead of schoolmate Amos Muyanja.