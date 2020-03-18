The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has confirmed Kitara Region as the host for the 2020 Uganda Cup Finals.

This was revealed at the weekly Fufa Press Conference held on Wednesday at Fufa House, Mengo.

The Stanbic Uganda Cup finals will be held in Masindi (Kitara region) while the Fufa Women’s Cup will be played in Fort Portal at dates to be communicated.

So far, 12 teams are still in the Stanbic Uganda Cup with KCCA, Proline, Kataka, Kitara and Light SS are into the quarter finals while the likes of URA, Wakiso Giants, SC Villa and Mbarara City are yet to play their respective round of 16 games.

Last year, the finals were hosted in Masaka at the famous Masaka Recreation Ground.