FUFA Women Super League

Kampala Queens 0-4 She Corporate

Kawempe Muslim Ladies 2-2 UCU Lady Cardinals

Olila High School 0-1 Lady Doves

She Corporate registered their biggest win this season with a dominant display against Kampala Queens FC on Wednesday at IUIU Grounds in Kabojja.

The Nakawa based side were in ruthless form to secure a 4-0 win, their third win of the season in the FUFA Women Super League.

Aisha Mbajja Namubiru, Susan Atim, Favour Nambatya andDorcus Namukisa scored a goal apiece to guide She Corporate to victory.

Right from onset, the visitors proved to be the better team with Namubiru alias Demba Ba firing them into an early lead in the 6th minute.

On the other hand, Kampala Queens seemed disjointed and with coach Faridah Bulega opting to start captain Fauzia Najjemba on bench, the team lacked cutting edge in front of goal.

Even when the lethal forward came on at the start of the second half, the damage was already done.

Atim who provided the assist for the first goal doubled the lead at the stroke of halftime with a low drive outside the area.

In the second half, Nambatya stretched the lead converting from the spot after a foul on her by Fatuma Nakasuma.

She immediately paved way for Namukisa after scoring the penalty and her successor put the icing on the cake with the fourth and final goal of the game.

The result elevates She Corporate to 4th place on the table with 10 points in 8 games.

In the other games played, Kawempe Muslim played to a two-all draw against defending champions UCU Lady Cardinals.

Shamira Nalugya and Juliet Nalukenge scored the Warriors while Hasifa Nassuna and Harriet Namugumya found the goals for the Lady Cardinals.

Kawempe remains top of the table with 17 points while UCU Lady Cardinals is 5th with 8 points.

Fazila Ikwaput condemned her former team Olila High School to their 5th loss of the season, netting the lone goal as Lady Doves returned to winning ways.