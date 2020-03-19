A great American philosopher, Milton Berle (1908-20082) is remarkably quoted; “When opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door”.

In line with the assertion afore-stated, famous live football commentator Deogratius “MC Carzola” Nsubuga wholesomely embraced the presented opportunity and drastically ascended up the ladder to fame.

Nsubuga hails from the eminent Buganda clan, Mmamba Gabunga and he openly brags about it without fear or favour.

For eight years now, Nsubuga has been commentating matches of the University Football League (UFL).

A graduate of Entrepreneurship and Business Management from Makerere University Business School, Carzola as he is fondly known across the divide has no regrets whatsoever for the path scurried.

“Back in the days, I was a commentator for many village games in Kyengera – Kinaawa. I really loved to follow domestic matches and always hoped I would be one and take it as a job. No regrets, I pursued it and here I am” Carzola recollects.

In the year 2012, the opportunity to commentate at the University Football League (UFL) fell in Carzola’s midst and to date, his life has never been the same.

By that time, Carzola was also juggling work chores as a radio sports presenter at the state owned UBC Radio on Magic 100 FM presenting “Akadanda Ke bye’mizzanyo” sports show.

Nsubuga is the second born child in the family of four to Francis Wasswa and Leocardia Nakacwa.

Bright child right from childhood:

Since elementary classes, Nsubuga always topped his class hitherto his naughty character.

He studied his nursery and primary classes at Mugongo Primary school in Kyengera before completing both his ordinary and advanced levels of education at St Lucia Hill school, Namagoma off Masaka Road.

The best life moment I have ever experienced was when I received a call from my former school that I had scored 24 aggregates at UACE. We had a village celebration. There was a standing ovation for me from everybody in Mugongo and I will never forget that day. I am happy to have studied university on a fully sponsored government sponsorship scheme.

Carzola graduated with Bachelors in Entrepreneurship and Business management from Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and he is currently completing the Masters program at Makerere University in MBA.

Benefits:

Nsubuga is very proud of his job because it has easily bridged the gap between him and the elite class of personalities as professors, doctors, professional footballers, coaches and other people in aforementioned cluster.

Because of football commentary, I have got so many friends with the likes of Dr Joseph Ssekandi (Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi), Hillary Kimbugwe (MUBS), Don Alex Mawanda, professional footballers as Tadeo Lwanga, Yasser Mugerwa, Emmanuel Okwi, Henry Katongole, coaches like Charles Ayiekoh Lukula (Maroons and MUBS), Davis Nnono of St Lawrence University and many others. Also, I have been able to travel to each and other corner of the world, attained property and gifts from friends. For instance, I can no longer buy football shoes and jerseys. Deogratius “MC Carzola” Nsubuga, football commentator

Grey Patches:

He cites a few hitches in his line of duty as harsh weather (extreme hot temperatures and rainy seasons) and fights by university students.

“As a commentator, I have been affected by poor weather like excessive hotness and rains. Then, comes the challenge of violence before, during and after the matches. The first time I tasted tear gas was when Makerere University faced off with MUBS, then MUBS against Kyambogo, Kyambogo against Makerere University at Kyambogo. These are really challenging moments.” Nsubuga cries aloud.

Like Maya Angelou boldly stated, “My Mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style”, Carzola indeed mingles the combination of passion, some compassion, humor and yes, he has the style.

Prolife:

Full Names: Deogratius Nsubuga

Deogratius Nsubuga Nickname : MC Carzola

: MC Carzola Place of Birth: Kinaawa, Mugongo – Kyengera

Kinaawa, Mugongo – Kyengera Date of Birth : 27 th November 1991

: 27 November 1991 Parents: Francis Wasswa and Leocardia Nakacwa

Francis Wasswa and Leocardia Nakacwa Education: Mugongo Primary school, Kyengera (Nursery – P7), St Lucia Hill school, Namagoma – Masaka Road (O & A Level), Makerere University Business School (Bachelors of Entrepreneurship and Business Management), Currently a Masters student at Makerere University (MBA)

Role models:

Football Commentary: Geoffrey Ndugga (Former CBS Radio Sports presenter and football commentator), Peter Drury undisputed

Footballers: Santi Carzola, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Lionel Messi, Mesut ozil

Best Dish: Rice and Beef

Rice and Beef Dream Car: Jeep

Jeep Phone: Latest iPhone

Latest iPhone Best friends: Faith Nakamanya, Dr. Joseph Ssekandi, Engineer Taddeo Lwanga

Faith Nakamanya, Dr. Joseph Ssekandi, Engineer Taddeo Lwanga Mentor: Dennis “Dr Ofoe” Ofoe

Best matches in the University Football League:

Kyambogo University Vs Nkumba University (2014)

Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi Vs St Lawrence University (2019)

Best memorable moment: When I received a call from my former school school that I had scored 24 aggregates at UACE.

Footballing friends: Taddeo Lwanga, Henry Katongole, Abbey Eturude, Yasser Mugerwa, Mathias Kigonya, Peter Otai, Muzamiru Mutyba, Musa Esenu, Isma Kawawulo, Owen “Baba” Kasule, Nasser Lukwago, Atanasio Mutaawe, Fredson Gwoto, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Nicholas Kabonge, Allan Katwe, and many others.

Current jobs: Football commentator for the University Football League and