In a bid to further strengthen their squad prior to the anticipated kick off for the 2020 Airtel sponsored Buganda Masaza football tournament, Buddu Ssaza team has embarked on a massive player recruitment drive.

The drive has witnessed the immediate signing of towering defender-cum-holding midfielder Edward “Ramo” Satro.

“It is a pleasure to sign for Buddu Ssaza football team and I will serve above self, given the teamwork element from my fellow players, following the keen advise from the technical team and full support of the fans and media” Satro who has of late returned from an unsuccessful training stint in Malaysia stated.

Satro, for starters is a two time winning captain for the tournament that brings together 18 counties (Masaza) of Buganda Kingdom.

He won the championship with Gomba (2017) and Ssingo (2018), albeit as the team captain for the respective teams.

Last season, Satro played for Gomba Lions but it was largely unsuccessful year where they failed to qualify past the group stages.

Besides the unquestionable team leadership attributes, Satro understands the contemporary game situations with great ball playing antics to build play from the backline.

In demanding situations, he can be ably deployed as a holding midfielder because of the great game reading abilities, passing from all ranges, ball interception and heading expertise.

A few weeks ago, Buddu confirmed the signing of their former head coach Steven Bogere who is now handling FUFA Big league entity, UPDF football club.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Edward Satro lifts aloft the Masaza Cup trophy in 2018 with Singo

Meanwhile, Buddu lured 2019 winning captain Ronald Ssekiganda, a holding midfielder who triumphed with Bulemeezi last season.

Also, orthodox center forward Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwette who was at Busiro last year is also on the radar of Buddu.

Jibril Nsimbe, a former Buddu player who featured for Ssingo last year is also set for a return to his parent team.

Based in Masaka at the Recreation Stadium, Buddu is one of the teams in the Masaza competition with a big passionate following.

After getting eliminated from the competition last year at the semi-final stage, Buddu has vehemently returned to the famous drawing board philosophy to seek for quick answers.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: