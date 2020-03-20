Despite the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) suspending all leagues as per government directives, the Uganda Premier League fixtures remain unaffected.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Vipers SC with the 2018 UPL trophy

The government put a ban on events that gather people including football for at least 32 days due to the covid19 pandemic implying that until April 20, no football under Fufa can go on.

But with the UPL scheduled to return on May 5, this is more like a blessing in disguise.

“For us, the fixtures are not affected at all since we had planned for the break because of Chan,” Bernard Bainamani, UPL CEO stated before revealing that should the league fail to end, article 19 of the Fufa Rules and Regulations in regards to failure to complete season will be invoked.

“Vipers will be champions and even the teams in the relegation zone will be affected in same way since 75% of the league is already done,” confirmed Bainamani.

Vipers lead the table with 54 points while Proline, Tooro United and Maroons are in the relegation zone with five games to go.