Eastern Region League (Nile Group):

Gadafi – 33 Points Budondo – 26 Points Bugiri De School – 25 Points Iganga Young – 18 Points Busei – 17 Points

By the forced break of all football action because of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Eastern Uganda regional league had garnered steam.

Twenty two clubs are in contention for the two groups (Nile and Bukedi).

Jinja based Gadafi Football Club remains the only unbeaten club in the Nile group.

With 33 points off 13 matches, Gadafi remains aloft the leaderboard, 7 points adrift from second placed Bugiri De School who still has a game in hand.

Nick-named “The Soldier Boyz”, Gadafi has recorded the most victories (10) with three draws having scored 34 goals, conceded only 8 goals and has a difference of 26 goals.

Ronald Bithum is the leading goal scorer with 13 goals.

There is a serious contender for Gadafi in Tororo based Admin Football club.

Currently the leaders in the Bukedi group with 38 points off 15 matches, Admin is 7 points adrift from Busia Fisheries and 10 off from third placed Mbale Garage.

Qualification mode to the FUFA Big League:

The leading club in Nile group shall face off with leading club in Bukedi group.

The victor will again face the winner from West Nile region.

Gadafi FC Results played so far:

Bugoto 0-3 Gadafi

Bugiri Da School 1-2 Gadafi

Gadafi 2-1 Walukuba West

Gadafi 2-1 Mpumudde United

Gadafi 4-0 Kakira

Gadafi 3-1 Budondo

Gadafi 8-0 Busei

Jinja Municipal Hippos 1-5 Gadafi

Iganga Young 1-1 Gadafi

Gadafi 1-1 Bugiri De School

Kakira United 1-1 Gadafi

Walukuba West 0-2 Gadafi