Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has further warned the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) concerning immediate payment for their former national team head coach Adel Amrouche.

The Kenya Football Federation has at least 30 days to pay the Algerian the money amounting Kshs 109 million ($ 1,024,189.94) for wrongful dismissal, according to a letter dated March 23, 2020 and signed off by Head of the Fifa Disciplinary Department, Carlos Salvadores.

“The debtor (FKF) is directed to notify the secretariat to the Disciplinary Committee Federation of every payment made and to provide the relevant proof of payment,” added Yeboah Amin, Fifa’s Chairman of Disciplinary Committee.

Both parties have 10 days from receipt of terms of the chairman to request in writing the grounds of the decision and that failure to do so will result in the decision (being) binding and final (under article 51 of the Disciplinary Committee).”

Failure for the Kenyan federation to pay will result into further sanctions.

FKF has 30 more days to pay Adel Amrouche Kshs 109million for wrongful dismissal or face sanctions. But they have incurred additional Kshs 4million arbitration procedures costs before FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya not only sacked Amrouche unprocedurally, but also at his time of vacating office, had signed contracts with two different coaches.

Amrouche is the current head coach of the Botswana national team, Zebras.