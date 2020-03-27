In 2015, six-time National Basketball League champions Falcons landed a sponsorship deal from StarTimes and part of the resources went to securing the services of Ariel Okall from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

For the five months he played for Falcons, it was criminal to even imagine Okall would, at some point in his career, end up at City Oilers because of the contrasting styles of basketball. While Oilers have, over the years, preferred running sets for and around their big men, Okall thrives in the open court transition because of his athleticism.

Five years later, the Kenyan international is seen as part of the solution to the big man deficiency at the seven-time league champions.

“Yes, we signed Okall and he will be coming in next month. We were short on bigs and again we wanted to beef up in that area,” City Oilers head coach Mandy Juruni told Kawowo Sports.

While Okall does not possess finesse, his work ethic is undoubted and will always give his all on the court and Juruni believes he will add some steel to the team.

“Okall is one player who is adding a lot to the team in terms of energy, rebounding and aggressiveness.”

The basketball season was meant to tip-off on Friday, March 20 with City Oilers taking on JKL Dolphins but suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 threat.