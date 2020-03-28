Kampala Junior Football Association (KAJUFA) is no doubt the oldest youth football body in the country.

Since 2002 during its inception year, KAJUFA has molded a number of leaders and footballers through the various youth tournaments held time immemorial.

A couple of current Uganda Cranes and Uganda Premier League stars have all played the KAJUFA tournaments at the budding stage of their respective careers.

Turkish based Konyaspor play maker Farouk Miya (KJT), Egyptian based pacy winger Abdul Lumala (Express Academy), Paradou AC midfielder Allan Okello (Real Everton Academy), William Kizito Luwaga (Namasuba Juventus), Muhammed Shaban (KJT), Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Nicholas Kabonge and many others have all played in this tournament.

In the same vein, previous leaders as Duncan Bogere (2002-2004), Peter Sserumaga (2004-2008), Farouk Kigongo (2008-2010), Pastor Sam Kibuuka (2011-2014), Sulaiman Mike Mutyaba (2014-2015), Robert Lubega (2015-2018), Mansoor Kabugo (2018-2019), the current leader Sarah Birungi, CEO Barnabas Ssebuyungo and many others have all been nurtured through this great organization.

Since the untimely resignation of Kabugo in June 2019, the Association has had a few administrative glitches but nonetheless surged forward.

The then vice chairperson to Kabugo, Sarah Birungi took over the mantle to soldier the body ahead.

Henceforth, members agreed in unison to adopt new structures of taking the Association forward.

In place at the moment is a registered board of trustees.

The board of trustee was initiated to retain ex-leaders who have been made it a habit of starting up camps that rival KAJUFA. The trustee board retains two part chairmanship of KAJUFA and three football support persons. Also, the Executive Committee was reduced to five members to chair sub committees KAJUFA CEO Barnabas Ssebuyungo

The Chairman has regional coordinators, CEO (planning, administration and legal),

Treasury (Marketing, Public Relations and Branding), Technical (Competitions, Awards and Referees) as well as Welfare (Accommodation, feeding and security).

All chairpersons of these committees report to Executive Committee who forward matters to board for approval.

In the same vein, the term of office was reduced from 4 years to 2 years per working committees.

The trustee board entitled to elect its leadership and term of 4 years.