Kampala Junior Football Association (KAJUFA) is no doubt the oldest youth football body in the country.

Since 2002 during its inception year, KAJUFA has molded a number of leaders (coaches and administrators), referees as well as footballers through the various youth tournaments held time immemorial.

A couple of current Uganda Cranes and Uganda Premier League stars have all played the KAJUFA tournaments at the budding stage of their respective careers.

Turkish based Konyaspor play maker Farouk Miya (KJT), Egyptian based pacy winger Abdul Lumala (Express Academy), Paradou AC midfielder Allan Okello (Real Everton Academy), William Kizito Luwaga (Namasuba Juventus), Muhammed Shaban (KJT), Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Nicholas Kabonge and many others have all played in this tournament.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Farouk Miya once played in the KAJUFA organized holiday soccer camp tournaments. He now plays professional football in Turkey

In the same vein, previous leaders as Duncan Bogere (2002-2004), Peter Sserumaga (2004-2008), Farouk Kigongo (2008-2010), Pastor Sam Kibuuka (2011-2014), Sulaiman Mike Mutyaba (2014-2015), Robert Lubega (2015-2018), Mansoor Kabugo (2018-2019), the current leader Sarah Birungi, CEO Barnabas Ssebuyungo and many others have all been nurtured through this great organization.

Since the untimely resignation of Kabugo in June 2019, the Association has had a few administrative glitches but nonetheless surged forward.

The then vice chairperson to Kabugo, Sarah Birungi took over the mantle to soldier the body ahead.

Henceforth, members agreed in unison to adopt new structures of taking the Association forward.

In place at the moment is a registered board of trustees.

The board of trustee was initiated to retain ex-leaders who have been made it a habit of starting up camps that rival KAJUFA. The trustee board retains two part chairmanship of KAJUFA and three football support persons. Also, the Executive Committee was reduced to five members to chair sub committees KAJUFA CEO Barnabas Ssebuyungo

The Chairman has regional coordinators, CEO (planning, administration and legal),

Treasury (Marketing, Public Relations and Branding), Technical (Competitions, Awards and Referees) as well as Welfare (Accommodation, feeding and security).

All chairpersons of these committees report to Executive Committee who forward matters to board for approval.

In the same vein, the term of office was reduced from 4 years to 2 years per working committees.

The trustee board entitled to elect its leadership and term of 4 years.

Future prospects:

KAJUFA intends to follow a five year strategic plan that will be developed into different phases.

First, is the plan to purchase land before 2021 where a permanent KAJUFA home will be constructed.

Then, will follow the building of a KAJUFA sports technical center intended to provide hands on skills to players and future professionals careers.

Like for the other years, this year’s third holiday camp is expected to be fruitful and and educative.

Milestones:

KAJUFA has managed to bring on board key partners to support this strategic plan.

Pride Microfinance came on board to partner for 3 years. Gombe Education Services provided all the trophies given to the winners at the Christmas camp, Buddo Junior school and St Mark’s College Namagoma provided the food for the camp.

Excel Insurance provided the match balls and medals.

KAJUFA is such a wonderful association. It has built coaches, players and administrators. It is upon this background that I will forever cherish this association because it made us who we are regardless the few challenges faced therein Mansoor Kabugo, former KAJUFA Leader

KAJUFA Leadership:

Board of Trustees:

Ernest Kavulu (HM Budo Junior School)

Pastor Sam Kibuuka (Director Bethel Junior School)

Owek. Kiwalabye Male (Director Gombe Education Services)

Farouk Kigongo (Ex KAJUFA Chairman)

Peter Sserumaga (Ex KAJUFA Chairman)

Current Executive Committee:

Chairperson: Sarah Birungi (Confident Masters Academy, Namasuba)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Barnabas Ssebuyungo (Real Everton Academy, Zana)

Treasurer: Edgar Victor Wafula (Namasuba Juventus Academy)

Technical: Ivan Ssewali (City Stars Academy, Wankulukuku)

Welfare: Robert Tugume (Streamline Academy, Kawuku)

Previous Chairpersons: