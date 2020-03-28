Brian Sivachi is a subject of a transfer saga with KIU Titans and Power claiming rights to the services of the player.

The power forward has been at Power for the last two seasons but was unveiled by Titans last month, and had started practice with the Kansanga outfit.

However, early this month Sivachi featured for Power during the 70-67 defeat to KCCA Panthers in a friendly encounter played at YMCA, Wandegeya which prompted KIU to lodge a complaint to FUBA Technical and Competitions Council.

“I am aware of his (Sivachi) situation. He came to us and we gave him a contract, he signed it and the team sheet and then he changed his mind,” KIU head coach Brian Wathum told Kawowo Sports.

“It happens with players but we believe he made a mistake in trying to coerce us and putting us in such a position. I believe that we are trying to work out something with Power to come to a mutual understanding.”

While Wathum says the two clubs are working out something, at the moment Sivachi is not part of his plans for the club going forward.

“He is a very talented player and it would be sad to see that maybe this season and the season to come he will not be able to play because of contractual issues. It’s very unfortunate than he got coerced by his club to go back after committing with KIU.

“Personally I moved on. If you don’t attend practice regularly you certainly can’t be part of my plans. If he makes up his mind and comes back, I will be happy to recieve him but until then I will not hold my breath waiting for him.”