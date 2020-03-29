Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has acquired a new patron in John Musinguzi Rujoki on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Musinguzi replaced Ms Doris Akol as the tax collectors’ body Commissioner General following his appointment by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

President Museveni communicated the development in a press statement;

“By virtue of powers granted to me by the Constitution of Uganda, I have appointed Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA. This appointment takes immediate effect.

It is with great honor that I have received the appointment as the new Commissioner general of URA. I would like to thank the Lord God Almighty for finding me worthy and His Excellency The President Kaguta Museveni for placing his trust and confidence in me to serve in this office. John Musinguzi Rujoki, URA Commissioner General

The Commissioner General of URA automatically becomes the patron of URA Football Club.

Ms Akol had replaced Allen Kagina five years ago.

Kagina has since moved on to become Executive Director of Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

“It was a honor to head URA for the last 5 years and 5 months and I thank the team that I worked with. I welcome John to the URA Family. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to serve Uganda as URA Commissioner General. May blessings and wisdom abound for you John. signing out; D Akol” Akol who has been on leave bid farewell.

“The URA Family salutes you for the feat attained under your tenure. We welcome Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki, the new URA Commissioner General. Count on our support as we Develop Uganda Together.” URA tweeted on their official handle.

Musinguzi finds URA FC in 4th position of the Uganda Premier League and they are still in contention for the top prize in the Stanbic Uganda Premier League.

Musinguzi Biography:

John Musinguzi Rujoki (New Commissioner General, Uganda Revenue Authority)