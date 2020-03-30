Guinea Bissau Football Federation has extended the employment contract of the national team head coach Baciro Candé, 52, for a further four (4) years.

Candé has been in charge as a coach of the Djurtus since 2016.

The new deal will see the former Guinea Bissau international defender stay until 2024, unless otherwise.

He was born on 6 April 1967 in Catió. He later played for the Guinea-Bissau national team and was named manager on 1st January 2017.

Candé has been rewarded having led Guinea-Bissau to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Guinea-Bissau managed one points from the goal-less draw with Benin before falling to 2-0 identical losses to Ghana and Cameroon during the all West Africans Group F contests.

Duties Ahead:

Guinea-Bissau is currently third in group I of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The West Africans have one victory and loss apiece with three points.

Senegal leads group I with maximum six points. Congo has also accumulated 3 points with a plus one goal difference.

Eswatini has suffered two losses and is bottom placed.