Head coach of FUFA Big League entity Kansai Plascon Football Club Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza is worried about his players’ fitness levels at the time of the forced quarantine to safe guard against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I am worried about the level of fitness for many of my players. I encouraged each of them as we broke off to do personal exercises but with less supervision, it remains a big doubt” Ssekabuuza disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The CAF “B” licensed tactician is optimistic that once the pandemic has been fought, he will instruct his players for special drills to regain their fitness levels well before the season kicks off.

“In about a week or two, I will call each of the players to execute special drills because we need fit bodies before the season resumes” Ssekabuuza adds.

Ssekabuuza was last season head coach at Kiboga Young before the club was bought off by Mbale based entrepreneurs and it changed management.

The FUFA Big League is among of the sporting events in Uganda put on hold because of the contagious ailment that has threatened all human lives across the lives.

For this reason, the players and coaches are back to their respective homes corridorred off in self-isolation, one of the best means to safe guard against this disease.

Kansai Plascon is currently 6th in the Rwenzori group of FUFA Big League.

The painters boost of a number of experienced players as Allan Oryek, Henry Kitegenyi, Isaac Otto, Brian Enzama, Hakim Ssekitto, Osman Mutumba, Gerald Rwakitinti, Robert Ssentongo Junior, Muhammed Kyadiga, Jonathan Muteesa, Rashid Farid as well as goalkeepers Ismael Zziwa and Julius Ssekyewa, among others.

Kansai Plascon’s last game was that 3-0 victory on the road away to Nyamityobora at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

As a measure to safe guard against the Coronavirus spread, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni issued a 32 day’s lock down of activities that would bring together large crowds as sports, music concerts, bars, schools, public markets, and the like.