Experienced striker Brian Umony is a known workaholic.

Since his breakthrough days at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Kyambogo University, Umony has never looked back.

He has since then scored crucial goals for club and country in an industrious period, later plagued by career threatening injuries.

Umony is among the hundreds of footballers pegged at their respective residences as Uganda joins the rest of the world to fight the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 31 year old center forward is not only resting back at home, but also busy with work outs to keep fit and maintain the general body shape before returning to normal business after the Coronavirus threat.

Umony conducts the work-outs that entail short sprints, sit-ups, bicycle rides and lots of body stretches on a daily routine at the compound of his lavish home.

Umony is currently employed at Proline Football Club with five games to climax the Uganda Premier League season.

Last year, Umony featured at Express Football for six months and impressed with 5 goals to his name.

He has previously played at Nakawa United, Naguru Avis, Kampala Capital City Authority (for two stints), SuperSport United (South Africa), University of Pretoria (South Africa), Portland Timbers (United States of America), Becamex Binh Duong (Vietnam), Azam (Tanzania), St George (Ethiopia) and lately Express in the Uganda Premier League.

Umony is capped 36 times for Uganda Cranes and scored 12 goals.

He is director of the Umony Foundation, a charity organization that caters for the impoverished and less privileged cluster of people in society.