Irene Nakalembe is unquestionably the queen of the par 71 Entebbe Golf Course.

For six years in a row, the long-hitting golfer has been smiling on the winners’ podium as champion of the Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Open.

The year 2020 underlined Nakalembe’s prowess as a typical winner with only the treasured Uganda Ladies Amateur Open the only missing link in her rich trophy cabinet.

In March 2020, Nakalembe struck three-over-par 74 on day one to take a one stroke lead on the opening round. .

She bettered her scores to two-over-par 73 on the closing round.

“I feel happy and excited for this victory,” the CIC Insurance sponsored golfer noted at the 18th green before the trophy was presented to her by Francis Nyende, the brand manager at Nile Breweries Limited.

“It was a tough race because at one point I was level before crossing for the final 9 holes. All the praise goes to God. I thank Castle Lite for sponsoring this tournament and my personal sponsor, CIC Insurance. Now the target is to win the Uganda Open,” she added.

Kenya’s Mercy Nyanchama settled for second place with a combined 152 total gross over two days.

Two golfers tied for third place; Peace Kabasweka and Evah Magala both scored 156 gross apiece.

Pre-tournament favourite Martha Babirye scored 81 and 79 for a combined 160 gross over two round for fifth place.

All the focus for Nakalembe is now geared towards the Uganda Amateur Ladies Open that will be staged at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club (Kitante) in Kampala later in August 2020.

Last year, Nakalembe played second fiddle to eventual winner Babirye.

“I am working hard towards winning my first Uganda Amateur Ladies title. It is definitely my focus and hopefully I will work for it” Nakalembe disclosed.

Golf, like the rest of the sporting events is off the social scene because of the Coronavirus scourge.

While the situation improves, golf and other sports events will resume.

Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Winners since 2011: