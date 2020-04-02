The third round of the Africa rally championship; Rwanda Mountain Gorilla rally has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain Gorilla rally was scheduled for 15-17 May.

The decision follows the uncertainty of the effects of the pandemic and the directives put in place by the government of Rwanda.

Rwanda is currently on a lockdown.

The Rwanda Automobile Club President Christian Gakwaya says the club will work on getting new dates for the event tentatively in October this year.

The next scheduled ARC event after Rwanda is the Zambia rally in June.

The 2020 Africa rally championship had run only one event; the Rallye Bandama in Ivory Coast.

Photo Credit: BMT The only two crews that part in the season opener in Ivory Coast; Farid Daniel Assaf and Guy Botterill

The withdrawal of Rally South Africa from the championship left the series with only six events of the seven.