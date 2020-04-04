Since the Airtel Masaza Cup inception in 2004, only a few selected teams have been able to lift the main trophy.

Only eight counties have managed to lift the crown in the various editions since 2004.

These include; Gomba (2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017), Mawokota (2005, 2007, 2013), Bulemeezi (2012, 2019), Singo (2015, 2018), Kooki (2006), Kyadondo (2008), Buluri (2011) and Buddu (2016).

Butambala Ssaza is among the 10 teams yet to taste victory for the overall championship.

Head coach, Emuron Recoba who also handled the team last year maintains this is time to put right the mistakes from the previous edition.

We are starting afresh. We shall recruit the best players and ensure we deliver the goods. Already, there are players who have been using, there are lots of potential new players who would also wish to join us. Emuron Recoba, Head coach Butambala Ssaza football team

The Butambala county Chief Katambala Al Hajji Sulaiman Magala has already confirmed the management team that will work for this season.

Butambala’s patron Hajji Badru Kateregga remains with the chairman of the local organizing committee Kiyingi Bbosa.

Bbosa is assisted by Najib Kivumbi and Robert Kiyemba is the team manager.

Recoba is maintained as head coach. Recoba’s second hand men are Moses “Muko” Kayemba and Michael Kabali as the first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Boston High School current head coach who was previously a goalkeeper at Entebbe Young, Fire Masters and Masavu Hussein Mulawa is the Ssaza goalkeeping coach.

The team doctor is Nasif Mutazindwa.

According to Recoba, the team training is expected to start late May (depending on current Coronavirus situation across the country).

Last year, Butambala was eliminated by Buddu at the quarter final stage.

This tournament is sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.

Butambala Ssaza Management Team:

County Chief: Katambala Al Hajji Sulaiman Magala

Katambala Al Hajji Sulaiman Magala Assistant County Chief: Hajji Manote Lubega

Hajji Manote Lubega Patron: Professor Hajji Badru Kateregga

Professor Hajji Badru Kateregga Chairman of Organizing Committee: Kiyingi Bbosa

Kiyingi Bbosa Assistant Chairman of Organizing Committee: Najib Kivumbi

Najib Kivumbi Team Manager: Robert Kiyemba

Robert Kiyemba Head Coach : Emuron Recoba

: Emuron Recoba 1 st Assistant Coach: Moses “Muko” Kayemba

Moses “Muko” Kayemba 2 nd Assistant Coach: Michael Kabali

Michael Kabali Goalkeeping coach : Hussein Mulawa

: Hussein Mulawa Team Doctor : Nasif Mutazindwa

: Nasif Mutazindwa Technical: Hassan Lumu

Hassan Lumu Media: Isah Batyayambadde

Masaza Cup Past Winners:

2019 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2018 – Singo

– Singo 2017 – Gomba

– Gomba 2016 – Buddu

– Buddu 2015 – Singo

– Singo 2014 – Gomba

– Gomba 2013 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2012 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2011 – Buluri

– Buluri 2010 – Not Held

– Not Held 2009 – Gomba

– Gomba 2008 – Kyadondo

– Kyadondo 2007 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2006 – Kooki

– Kooki 2005 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2004 – Gomba

