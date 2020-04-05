World over, every sportsman, footballers per se has a typical role model.

The role model is that exceptional personality whose deeds, character and general mode of life inspires.

Left footed winger Gerald Rwakitinti grew up imitating Dutch winger Arjen Robben.

For all Robben perfected from the close ball control, quick change of pace, trickery, dribbles and shooting abilities were complete marvel to many, Rwakitniti inclusive.

Given his undying love for the former Groningen, PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player, Rwakitinti was baptized by peer as “Ajen Gerald”.

“Most people call me Arjen Gerald because of the style to Arjen Robben. I want to perfect what Robben played so that I can prosper in life” Rwakitinti notes.

Who is Rwakitinti?

Gerald Rwakitinti was born on 10th October 1998 in Mulago Hospital, Kampala to Patrick Kanye and Florence Akello.

His love for the game stems from the primary school days at Clevers Origin, Kitintale and Kiswa, Bugolobi.

Given the great talent, he was recruited at Risah College for S1 up to S3. He sat his Ordinary level examinations at Yale High School in Kayunga.

In senior five, he studied at Welden High School in Mbarara before he was signed by St Mary’s SS, Kitende for senior six class.

Playing career:

In 2014, Rwakiniti was signed by Bugolobi United in the fourth division league.

The following year, he joined Sadolin Paints Junior team before he was promoted to the senior team in the Uganda Premier League for the season 2016/17.

Unfortunately, Sadolin Paints was relegated to the second division (FUFA Big League) where they have played up to now but with a different identity, Kansai Plascon.

Ambitions:

Like most budding footballers, the vision is one; to excel and play professional football to make ends meet.

“My goal in life is to play professional football. I will continue to achieve that with continued training and spirited display” Rwakitinti dreams.

With continued hard work and of course belief, the future is bright for the fast dribbling winger.

Profile: