Godwin Harambee Adongo is just 8 years old but she has already raised the eye brows of many, across the divide.

Adongo is a grand daughter to the legendary John Akii Bua, a famous Ugandan hurdler and the first Olympic champion from this Eastern African land locked country.

A long distance runner, Adongo specializes in the 1500M and 3000M races.

Her running exploits according to the father, Patrick Okodi Harambee can be traced as far back when she was 3 years old.

“Adongo started to run when she was 3 years of age” Okodi speaks of the daughter who is also assured of support from the mother Christine Awor.

Adongo was born on the 2nd December 2013 in the village of Abako in Alebtong district, Northern Uganda.

She is currently studying in primary three at Lira Central Primary School.

Dedicated coaching team:

Adongo has a beefed up coaching team who are working tooth and nail to polish up this wonder incredible talent.

Edwin Denish Odero, Abdalla Abedi and South African based Van Maryna are Adongo’s coaches with Australian Joy Gally as the personal doctor.

Inspiration:

For obvious reasons, Adongo is inspired by her late grand-father Akii Bua who will forever remain part and parcel of Uganda’s history records.

Akii Bua aside, Ethiopian based Dibaba Gonzabe and Hellen Obiri from Kenya are all her role models.

Every passing day, Adongo is training hard to surpass the world records when the opportune time comes by.

I am working hard to break the world records set by my role models. I also want to make my country proud and Uganda should also be proud of me. Godwin Adongo Harambee, Young Athlete

During the national championships held in Apac district, Adongo shocked the entire field winning both the 1500M and 3000M races with ease.

Given her age, the character to train, great preparation from all her coaches, the sky surely remains the only limit for Adongo to hit the world stage.

Profile:

Full Names: Godwin Adongo Harambee

Date of Birth: 2nd December 2013

Place of Birth: Abako in Alebtong district, Northern Uganda

Parents: Patrick Okodi and Christine Awor

Education: Currently in P3 at Lira Central Primary School, Lira

Running Debut: Aged 3 years

Coaches: Edwin Denish Odero, Abdalla Abedi and Van Maryna (South African based)

Personal Doctor: Joy Gally (Australian)

Race categories: 3000M & 15000M

Achievements: Junior Champion – 1500M & 3000M Girls catergory (National Athletics Championships, Apac)