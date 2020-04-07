Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola has contributed food to the impoverished communities in his native town of Pallisa.

The timely donation comes at a time of the country’s lock down because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic where the people are isolated at their respective homes.

The food donated by Jamal who currently plies his trade at Sudanese premier side Al Hilal has 28 bags of posho.

The food was officially handled over to the officials at Pallisa District Local Government head offices on Tuesday, 7th April 2020.

Our very own Omar Jamal Salim who happens to be a second goal keeper on the Uganda cranes team donated 28 bags of posho. Some of the food will be distributed to the Pallisa hospital,police and some selected vulnerable people Pallisa District Local Government Statement

The donation will be incorporated with the offer from Government which is handled by the national covid task force.

Meanwhile, Pallisa also launched the distribution of relief items (Rice) received from the office of the Prime Minister.

This relief food will be distributed in all sub counties and the beneficiaries are the elderly,widows and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

So, far 52 patients in Uganda have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and according to the Ministry of Health, they are all in stable conditions.

