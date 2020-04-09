Management of Kooki Ssaza has named Sadiq Ssempigi as head coach for the team ahead of the 2020 Airtel Uganda sponsored Masaza Cup.

The CAF “B” licensed tactician is also the current assistant coach for Mbarara City and Buganda Province in the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Drum competitions respectively.

“It is a big honor to be appointed as head coach for Kooki Ssaza. I will serve diligently as we work towards winning the championship once again” Ssempigi disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Last season, Kooki was coached by Andrew Nsamba who is now head coach at Kasese based New Villa in the FUFA Big League.

Since winning the 2006 Masaza cup title, Kooki has struggled to seek yet another trophy in the competition.

They currently host their home matches at Lwanda play-ground.

The new chairperson of the team isGyaviira Kaggwa and the team manager is Moses Kasendwa Matovu who replaces Robert Nyondo.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda is the main sponsor of this championship that bars players who have played for the national teams, FUFA Big League and in the Uganda Premier League.

Past Winners: