Home Rugby Coronavirus: Kenya Rugby Union cancels 2020 season Rugby Coronavirus: Kenya Rugby Union cancels 2020 season By David Isabirye - April 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rugby Nile Stout Rugby Premier League could resume early May Rugby Uganda Rugby Cranes’ Byron Oketayot, Haruna Muhammad undergo successful surgery Rugby REWIND | The Top 5 Highest Scoring Matches of the Season So Far LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Coronavirus: Kenya Rugby Union cancels 2020 season April 10, 2020