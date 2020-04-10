The organizing committee of the Kooki Ssaza team is seeking for Shs 300M to help in the adequate preparations prior to the start of the 2020 Airtel Masaza Cup championship.

This tourney is expected to kick off in June (should the health situation be cleared by the Ministry of Health).

Kooki county chief organizer Owek. Gatrude Ssebugwawo Nakalanzi anticipates this expected money to come from the generous people of Kooki, sponsors and other means.

Owek. Ssebugwawo has appealed to the people of Kooki to support their team and to safe guard against the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Owek. Ssebugwawo has confirmed a strong management team that will help to administer the team this season.

The team patron is General Elly Kayanja with the team chairperson Javiira Kaggwa.

Moses Matovu Kasendwa is the team manager and Robert Kabugo is the treasurer.

Benoni Senkakata is the chairperson technical and the secretary is Isa Mwemesa.

CAF “B” licensed coach is Sadiq Ssempigi.

Since winning the 2006 Masaza cup title, Kooki has struggled to seek yet another trophy in the competition.

They currently host their home matches at Lwanda play-ground.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda is the main sponsor of this championship.

The players who have played for the national teams, FUFA Big League and in the Uganda Premier League are not permitted to play in the Masaza cup.

Past Winners: