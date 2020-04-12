Business in most sectors of the economy is at a stand-still in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally.

Sport is one of the most affected of all and virtually many world’s sporting events are off.

The case remains the same in the East African land locked country, Uganda.

All sporting activities, football inclusive were banned for a period of 32 days as the tracking of affected patients is one.

Given the lock-down, many football clubs are currently off the scene as the players are in self-isolation back in their respective homes.

Top tier side BUL Football Club remains committed to the cause of paying all their staff during this telling duration of uncertainty as manifested by the newly appointed chairman, Ronald Barente.

“As BUL FC we still honor our players’ contracts as far as payment of salaries is concerned. We also continue to monitor the players from home and thank God that all of them are doing well. My request to my fellow Ugandans is to follow the preventive guidelines set by the government so as to defeat the pandemic. Everything will go back to normal if the pandemic ends.” Barente notes.

BUL is currently sixth on the 16 team log with 36 points off 25 matches.

Only five games remain before the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League season climaxes.

BUL’s remaining games:

Arthur “Da Gafar” Kyesimira’s charges will make the short trip to face Kyetume at the Mighty Arena in Jinja, then host Police at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

They will face Express at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, host Tooro United and finally wind down the season away to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

By Easter Sunday, Uganda had registered 54 COVID-19 cases. A third of these have been proven as healed and already discharged from hospital.

Luckily, no COVID-19 related death has been registered thus far in Uganda.