Newly appointed head coach of Buvuma Ssaza football team Ifani Ikoba has bold ambitions.

Since 2004, the islanders have never qualified past the group stages to the knock out round.

This time round, Ikoba, also the head coach for Eastern regional club, Bugiri Da School envisages the feat as a mission possible.

“The main target at hand will be to prepare a competitive team, ready to compete so that we can qualify to the quarter finals. It is possible especially when we take every match in our midst as a cup final” Ikoba disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Although he had not been short listed for the job, Ikoba beat Shadrakah Nsobya and Robert Mukiibi to the job.

He is expected to come along with his entire back room staff with the immediate assistant expected to be former Nkumba University coach, Daddy Sinan.

Nsobya was head coach for Buvuma last season.

“We shall definitely compete. I want to make history. Of course, all this will come with the full blessings of the management, players, sponsors and fans. I have already discussed a lot with management. We talked about so many things and I have the surety that Buvuma will never be the same” Ikoba attested.

Expected players:

Some of the players he is expected to come along with include goalkeeper Saleh Maganda, right back Mickel Abassa, Ronald Balikowa (left back attached to Ntoda FC), Iganga Young’s holding midfielder Ayub Kigongo, Mpigi based Muhammed Ssenfuka and lethal striker Isa Mugoya.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda sponsors this championship that is played over three months.

June is the month ear-marked for kick off of this annual event.

Past Winners: