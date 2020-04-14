Michigan Stars Football Club midfielder Remy Tazifor has shared a word with Cameroonians in the wake of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) threat.



The former Mass United FC star has shown his support for the people of

Cameroon affected by the coronavirus.

“It’s rather unfortunate the entire world is experiencing the Covid-19 , We have to follow the rules to keep safe. We will surely over come this.” Tazifor said in a recorded telephone interview on Tuesday, 14th April 2020.

Tazifor was born in Limbe, the South-West Region of Cameroon.

He has been excellent for Michigan Stars FC and hoping to impress more in their

maiden National Independent Soccer Association spring season.

Cameroon’s coronavirus tally as of April 14 stands at 820, 98 recovery

with 12 deaths as confirmed by Health Minister Manaouda Malachie in his daily briefing posted on Twitter.