Inevitably, football and all mass crowds activities are a fertile ground for the fast spread of the highly contagious Coronavirus that carries the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Most countries in the world had put to a halt all their football leagues apart from Burundi, Belarus, Tajikistan and Nicaragua.

Now, Burundi Football Federation confirmed the stopping of the all football activities in the country.

This followed the Executive Committee meeting of the Burundi Football Federation on April 12th 2020.

The decision affects all football competitions in the country including the men’s, the women’s and the youth football leagues.

Over the weekend, Burundi held the quarterfinals of the Burundi President’s Cup.

Pre-tournament favourites Aigle Noir was joined by Rukinzo, Inter Star and Musongati.

The Burundi main league (Primus) will wind up after the completion of three more rounds.

Le Messager Ngozi leads the table standings with 54 points. Musongati is second placed with 50 points, a game less than the leaders.

Two Ugandans midfielder Brian Allan Kizza and defender Steven Mugisha play at Le Messager.

As of Tuesday, 14th April 2020, Burundi had confirmed 5 Coronavirus cases, no recoveries and one death recorded.

Worldwide, a total of 1,920,918 cases have been confirmed, 453289 recovered and 119,686 deaths recorded.

