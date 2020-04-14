Zimbabwe Premier League club Highlanders FC has officially launched a fundraising fund to support the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nick-named as the “iBosso”, Highlanders launched the COVID-19 crowd funding campaign to rally support for the Ekusileni Hospital.

Highlanders Football Club officially launched the Covid-19 crowd funding campaign to galvanize support for Ekusileni Hospital. This will cater for citizens infected by the pandemic. Your health is our concern. A healthy society, a healthy Highlanders. Let us all donate towards this cause. Highlanders Football Club Statement

The Bulawayo based club is intended to ensure a healthy community for raising support towards the COVID-19 treatment in the city.

Highlanders who host their home games at the Barbourfields stadium has won the Zimbabwe Premier League title seven times in 1990, 1993, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2006.

They won the Zimbabwean cup twice in 1999 and 2001, triumphing in the Zimbabwe Independence Tourney for 8 times (1986, 1988, 1991, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2011 and lately 2019).

Zimbabwe is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus.

This was announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who declared a 21-day “total” lockdown from 31st March 2020 to control movements within the country, shut most shops and banks, and suspend flights in and out of Zimbabwe.

The country’s health minister Obadiah Moyo made assurances that such protective gear had been secured.

As of Tuesday, 14th April 2020, Zimbabwe had confirmed 17 Coronavirus cases, no recoveries and three deaths recorded.

Worldwide, a total of 1,920,918 cases have been confirmed, 453289 recovered and 119,686 deaths recorded.