Maroons Football Club rock solid defender Edgar Sharp Bwogi is focused towards maintenance of his personal fitness in this continued lock-down because of the COVID-19 (Corona-Virus) pandemic.

Bwogi traveled back home home in the Eastern Uganda mountainous district of Mbale.

Every morning and evening, the well built defender reserves two hours whilst at his home in Nkoma village,Bujoloto sub-county to train.

“This is my primary duty as a professional footballer to look after my body well. With or without the lock-down, I have to train and every day. It is so far so good” Bwogi confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Call to respect Government directives:

The former Express Football Club defender urges the rest of the Ugandan population to respect the set Government guidelines as regards self isolation, strict healthy measures and social distancing, key mechanisms of fighting the spread of this highly contagious disease.

“I humbly urge the people to respect the social distancing rule, self isolation and practice of washing hands with clean water and soap to be clean as well as to obey the rules set by Government in this cause. Together, we shall overcome this pandemic” Bwogi noted.

The President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni added an extra 21 days on top of the earlier 32 days ban of sports activities, music concerts, churches, mosques, schools, public transport, open markets, and other forms of social gatherings that would bring people together and in danger of contracting this virus.

Since the lock-down was announced on 18th March 2020, many players have been training on their own to keep their bodies in shape.

The league had been ear-marked to resume on 5th May 2020, but will now take a new date according to the league managers, Uganda Premier League secretariat.

The Prison Warders have accumulated 24 points from 25 matches and seat in the third from bottom.

Newly appointed head coach Charles “Mbuzzi” Ayiekoh Lukula and his back room staff have five matches to save Maroons from the eminent jaws of relegation.

Maroons Remaining games of the second round: