In the midst of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in Botswana, the country faces a lengthy lock-down as a means to control the spread of the virus.

Township Rollers FC hard tackling midfielder Ivan Mboowa is one of the footballers affected by the lock down whose initial days were 28 but being proposed to be extended to 6 months.

Mbowa, a Ugandan by nationality, perhaps remains unfazed as he maintains the daily work-outs indoors.

“I have to obey the rules of the Government by keeping indoors but remain working out in various drills to maintain the body shape and fitness levels” Mboowa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The government of Botswana requested legislators to approve a 6-month state of public emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus in the South African country.

“The government has taken the view that a declaration of six months state of emergency will accord sufficient time to allow the marshaling of what is needed to succeed in the fight,’’ said a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of the government.

On April 2, President Mokgweetsi Masisi signed the emergency powers regulation requiring all non-essential workers to remain home for 3 weeks and all citizens to respect social distancing rules.

The government now wants the emergence rules extended to 6 months.

Meanwhile, the Botswana premier League remains suspended with 10 rounds to the climax of the 2019-2020 season.

Jwaneng Galaxy is top of the 16 team table standings with 41 points from 20 matches.

They are a point better than Township Rollers and Orapa United.

Other Ugandan footballer plying their trade in the Botswana top tier league is Lawrence “Blessed” Nduga (Orapa United).

As per Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 13 cases of Coronavirus had been recorded in Botswana with no recoveries thus and one death.

World-wide, 1981239 cases have been recorded, 486622 (recovered) and sadly 126,681 fatalities.