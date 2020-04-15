Ugandan born forward Moses “Mokaku” Mpiriirwe is blessed with blistering pace, natural strength and an eye for the back of the net.

Way back in 2015, he initially held a test training session with the Hamburg Hurricanes following an invitation by the club president Luke Webster.

This was after he had visited his German girl-friend (now wife), Lea Mpiriirwe Ulbrich for the first time.

In November 2016, he returned to Germany as a married man and joined the club, then playing in the Kreisklasse league.

During the 2017/2018 season, Hamburg Hurricanes was promoted to the Kreisliga division, a big milestone in his career thus far where he has scored 33 goals in 49 league appearances.

“Getting promoted from the Kreisklasse to the Kreisliga in the 2017/18 season has been one of my best achievements with Hamburg Hurricanes so far. It was a very competitive and exciting campaign where everyone worked extremely hard and it all paid off in the end! During this season I also managed to be the club’s top scorer in the league. This is however not the biggest achievement, but rather the joint effort that we put together that resulted in promotion. I’m glad I was able to be a part of that bit of history with this club” he disclosed to the club website, hamburg-hurricanes.com.

Before the current lock-down, Mpiriirwe is the current club’s top scorer with 8 goals, one better than Oscar Pierre Donald Walet and two better than Juan Arteche Adrados.

There is a big prospect that they might get promoted to the Berzirksliga (district league) next season.

Great early days:

Mpiriirwe reflects back from the time he joined the club for the very first time and has never looked back.

He was rather impressed by the professional training and diversity among the players who accorded him a warm humble welcome.

“The quick and friendly reply from Luke already gave me a very good impression about the club. I got a lot of welcome and support during my first training! I was so impressed by the hospitality at this club! The diversity among the players was and is still such an amazing aspect and the training was more professional than that of a second league club in my country” he recounts.

Mpiriirwe admits missing the hospitable Ugandan tropical weather and the general way of living including the food varieties.

There’s so much food in Uganda and I love food in general, but there are two dishes I highly recommend and possibly my favourite; The first one consists of boiled green bananas (Matooke) with fried beans (Ebijanjaro) plus greens on the side (Nakati) and little posho (Akawunga). This is be perfect for lunch and if I could, I would eat it for every meal every single day! Another delicious dish is a combination of egg omelette and veggies rolled in a chapati, called the `Rolex`. But don’t worry!! It is not as expensive as the watch! (he laughs). With only 30 Cents you can grab yourself a piece, and trust me, it’s worth every cent. For drinking my favourite recommendation is the Nile Special: a 5.6% blonde beer with a little bit of lacing on the surface and a rim of foam… (he savours) Nothing tastes better than this, I’d even say it’s better than any German beer! My favourite soft drink is Stoney Ginger Beer or Stoney Tangawizi as it is called in Swahili-speaking Africa. Moses Mpiriirwe

On joining Hamburg, Mpiriirwe confesses that it was love first before one thing led to the other.

“Like Sigala’s song goes “I came here for love”. After three years of such an amazing love story with my girlfriend Lea (who is now my wife) in Uganda, I wanted to get to see her world and meet her relatives & friends in 2014. I ended moving here permanently towards the end of 2016.”

Relationships through sports and football:

Mpiriirwe urges the populous to build relationships through football and sports in general.

“Please create more and more relationships through sports and football. The beautiful game has the power to change our communities for good and to connect people around us, creating a healthy social environment for us and future generations. The Hurricanes do it in their very own way, integrating people from all around the world into the Hamburger and German society” he adds.

Mpiriirwe is currently embroiled in a lock-down at his residence in Langenhorn, Hamburg Norda because of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Germany has had 132,210 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. 58,112 have recovered and sadly 3495 people have died.

World-wide, 1,981,239 people have contracted the disease, 486622 (recovered) and 126,681 deaths.