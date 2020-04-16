The English fast bowler Jofra Archer made a stay home video that he shared on his twitter full clad in his English pads on and with bat in hand trying to get out of his apartment but then remembered the stay home message during this pandemic and ran back into his house. Our local version was done by former cricket cranes captain Davis Karashani with a little help from his daughter Kaycee Karashani on camera.

The viral video shows Karashani fully clad in his yellows (the official cricket cranes wear) trying to dash out of his apartment only to be reminded about staying home. The message resonates well with cricket lovers about the importance of staying home as the world grapples with the corona virus pandemic. While everyone misses sports, sportsmen all over the world have sent out messages to the public urging them to stay home as health workers all over the world deal with the pandemic. Their messages of support have helped spread the social distancing message by government and the WHO organisation.

Here is the viral video