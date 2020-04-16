Kenneth Waiswa one of the exciting emerging players for the cricket cranes shared a video message in which he urged every people to stay at home amid the corona virus pandemic. The pandemic that has ravaged the whole world and definelty affected sports activities has brought life to grinding halt for everyone including sportsmen.

The cricket cranes were scheduled to have a very busy international year but already two tournaments the Africa T20 Cup due in Nairobi and the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers due in Southafrica have all been postponed until the pandemic is under control globally.

Waiswa who has captained the junior cricket cranes side is one of the most exciting upcoming all-rounders on the senior side. A two-time league winner as well with Aziz Damani he shared a video message with cricket jargon encouraging people to stay home and stay safe.

Here is the video