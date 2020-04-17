The current nationwide lock-down in Uganda because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has left has reaching effects on most sectors of the economy.

With virtually no business taking place across the country in the entire country, most people including footballers are locked down in their respective residences.

Eastern regional football club Gaddafi Fc remains amongst the institutions locked down since the banning of sports activities by the head of state, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In a typical exhibition of professionalism, the management of this army club has vowed to continue respecting the contractual obligations of the staff (players and non-playing staff).

Club president Afande Edwin Ochieng boldly confesses their obligation for the club staff in these trying times of humanity caused by the COVID-19.

We are all aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the entire world and Uganda in particular. As management of Gaddafi Football Club, we shall remain focused Afande Edwin Ochieng, Gaddafi FC President

Gaddafi currently leads the Nile group of the Eastern region league.

Gaddafi FC was founded in 2017 and in that very year they played in the fifth division, qualifying for the fourth division the subsequent season.

Last year, they made the grade from the fourth division to third tier (Eastern region).

Other technical members:

Ssebagala is assisted by Salim Lubowa Munoga. The goalkeeping coach is Benson Wandera whilst the team doctor is Afande Julius Muto.

Players:

Leaders: Bakali Magumba (Captain), Ronald Bithum (Assistant Captain), Blaise Nkolo (Assistant Captain 2)

Goalkeepers: Paul Mujampani, Fortunate Okello

Others: Patrick “Crespo” Asiku, Isaac Muyanga, Sserwadda Naziro, Ibrahim Masa, Sharif Ziraba, Umaru Kyeyune, Ronald Obele, Yakuti Mandela, Hamisi Katerekera, Constantine Nalumoso, Derick Kisige, Farahan Ekinaidhanga, Devis Bukoma, Jesse Kajuba, Brian Muzuni, Phesto Wanyama, Ivan Waako, Mark Bamukyaye, Faisal Muwanika, David Talengera

Officials:

Club Patron: Retired Col. Ivan Makumbi Lwanyagga

Retired Col. Ivan Makumbi Lwanyagga Club President : Afande Edwin Ochieng

: Afande Edwin Ochieng Chief Executive Officer (CEO ): Ronald Kitakulwe

): Ronald Kitakulwe Head of Technical: Afande Abbasi Matovu

Technical: Afande Abbasi Matovu Head of Marketing : Nicholas Kalanzi

: Nicholas Kalanzi Head of Finance : Rehema Namuyomba Kintu Ssempala

: Rehema Namuyomba Kintu Ssempala Media manager : Aisha Nakato

: Aisha Nakato Head coach : Michael Ssebagala

: Michael Ssebagala Assistant Coach: Salim Lubowa Munoga

Salim Lubowa Munoga Goalkeeping Coach : Benson Wandera

: Benson Wandera Team Doctor: Afande Julius Muto

