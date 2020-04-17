Sports Club Villa are the record champions of the Uganda Premier League with 16 titles attached to their name but the once dominant force has continued to plunge to new depths almost every passing season. Since 2004, when The Blues won their last league title, their campaigns have been characterized by disorganization, mismanagement, administration wrangles, sacking of coaches and fans’ hooliganism among others.

The 2018/19 season was a big test for SC Villa, spending the bigger part of the season fighting relegation and survived the monster by a whisker. The challenges on and off the pitch were evident but somehow, they put up a fight to maintain their status in the top tier league.

Prior to the start of this season (2019/20), the challenges had not been solved. The question about when a new administration unit will be set up has not been solved up to today. It should be noted that SC Villa is currently run by an interim committee headed by Eng. William Nkemba.

In addition, there was a change in the coaching staff with Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya taking on the mantle from Douglas Bamweyana who was sacked after helping the team to beat the drop.

So many including SC Villa faithfuls cast their doubts about whether Kaziba and his backroom staff would do a good job given the fact that not so much was done in recruiting new players. Actually, the club just announced trial sessions at Villa Park and that is how they bolstered the squad.

A false start to the season (losing 1-0 to newcomers Kyetume FC) was another reason to leave many SC Villa fans pondering how the campaign would go for them. It should be noted that in this game played on 29th August 2019 under floodlights at Mandela National Stadium, SC Villa could only afford 14 players for the game because the rest had not fulfilled the FUFA Club Licensing measures. In a nutshell, many predicted a tough season for SC Villa.

Uganda Premier League Denis Kamanzi in action against Kyetume FC in the season opener

However, despite the challenges off the pitch, Kaziba remained focused on creating a playing unit that would yield dividends. He was genuine enough in comments after the loss to Kyetume FC indicating he needed more time to know the players and access their abilities.

SC Villa transformed from a mere bunch of players to a team characterised with hard work and commitment. A team that relies on working together and very hard to break. It is therefore not surprising that the Jogoos have defied odds and currently sit third on the log with 46 points, eight behind leaders Vipers SC with five games to the end of the season.

One area that has seen SC Villa perform well this season is the playing unit. Kaziba has had the core of his team play almost every game this season thus forming one unit in the long run. World over, even the best teams have a core of the team on which they base. For instance, you would say, Liverpool FC in England has Alliosn Becker in goal, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson in defence with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino doing the job upfront.

Equally, SC Villa has had many players feature in most of the games this season. Skipper Asuman Harisheh has played all the 25 games in the league this season. Goalkeeper Saidi Keni has missed only two games while Derrick Ndahiro, Ibrahim Kibumba and David Owori have not made the starting XI on three occasions.

Amir Kakomo has been a key figure in the holding midfield position, giving the SC Villa midfielder shape. Often winning back possession and igniting attacks within his own half.

Let’s look at how SC Villa has lined up in each of the 25 games they have played in the league thisseason.

Match 1: Kyetume FC 1-0 SC Villa (29th August 2019)

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

David Owori

Yayo Lutimba

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Dennis Kamanzi

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Bashir Mutanda

Ambrose Kirya

Benson Muhindo

Match 2: SC Villa 3-1 Mbarara City FC (4th September 2019)

Goals (David Owori, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Ambrose Kirya)

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim Kibumba

Yayo Lutimba

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

David Owori

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Bashir Mutanda

Ambrose Kirya

Derrick Ndahiro

Match 3: Proline FC 0-3 SC Villa (7th September 2019)

NB: This was a walkover after Proline FC failed to turn-up.

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim Kibumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Asuman Harisheh

Moses Kiggundu

Amir Kakomo

Emmanuel Kalyowa

David Owori

Bashir Mutanda

Ambrose Kirya

Yayo Lutimba

Match 4: SC Villa 1-1 Police FC (10th September 2019)

Goal scored by Emmanuel Kalyowa

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Bashir Mutanda

David Owori

Yayo Lutimba

Match 5: Express FC 0-1 SC Villa (13th September 2019)

Goal scored by Ambrose Kirya

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Bashir Mutanda

David Owori

Yayo Lutimba

Match 6: SC Villa 0-0 Vipers SC (2nd October 2019)

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Garvin Kizito Mugweri

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Bashir Mutanda

David Owori

Yayo Lutimba

Match 7: Busoga United FC 1-1 SC Villa (5th October 2019)

Goal Scored by Alex Emmanuel Wasswa

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Garvin Kizito Mugweri

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Charles Lwanga

Nicholas Kabonge

Faizal Muwawu

Match 8: SC Villa 2-0 Wakiso Giants FC (9th October 2019)

Goals scored by Amir Kakomo and David Owori

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Garvin Kizito Mugweri

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Faizal Muwawu

David Owori

Nicholas Kabonge

Match 9: Maroons FC 0-0 SC Villa (12th October 2019)

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Garvin Kizito Mugweri

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Albert Mugisa

Nicholas Kabonge

Bashir Mutanda

David Owori

Lincoln Mukisa

Match 10: SC Villa 1-1 URA FC (1st November 2019)

Goal scored by Ambrose Kirya

SC Villa Satrting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Garvin Kizito Mugweri

Asuman Harisheh

Lincoln Mukisa

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Charles Lwanga

Ronald Magwali

Yayo Lutimba

Match 11: SC Villa 4-1 Tooro United FC (6th November 2019)

Goals scored by Ambrose Kirya(X2), Faizo Muwawu, Nicholas Kabonge

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Garvin Kizito Mugweri

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Faizo Muwawu

David Owori

Yayo Lutimba

Match 12: Bright Stars FC 0-1 SC Villa (9th November 2019)

Goal scored by Derrick Ndahiro

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Garvin Kizito Mugweri

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Albert Mugisa

Faizo Muwawu

David Owori

Yayo Lutimba

Match 13: SC Villa 1-1 BUL FC (13th November 2019)

Goal scored by David Owori

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Faizo Muwawu

David Owori

Nicholas Kabonge

Match 14: Onduparaka FC 1-3 SC Villa (18th November 2019)

Goals scored by Emmanuel Kalyowa, Rashid Muhammed (own goal), Fahad Bardiro

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Lincoln Mukisa

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Faizo Muwawu

David Owori

Nicholas Kabonge

Match 15: KCCA FC 4-1 SC Villa (29th November 2019)

Goal scored by Amir Kakomo

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Faizo Muwawu

David Owori

Nicholas Kabonge

Match 16: URA FC 2-0 SC Villa (7th January 2020)

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Yayo Lutimba

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

David Owori

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa

Faizo Muwawu

Fahad Bardiro

Match 17: SC Villa 0-1 Busoga United FC (14th January 2020)

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Emmanuel Kalyowa

Ronald Kiggundu

David Owori

Nicholas Kabonge

Match 18: Vipers SC 0-1 SC Villa (17th January 2020)

Goal scored by Bashir Mutanda

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Nicholas Kabonge

Bashir Mutanda

David Owori

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa

Match 19: SC Villa 1-0 Express FC (29th January 2020)

Goal scored by Alex Emmanuel Wasswa

SC Villa Starting XI

Samuel Kivumbi

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Nicholas Kabonge

Bashir Mutanda

David Owori

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa

Match 20: Police FC 2-2 SC Villa (3rd February 2020)

Goals scored by Bashir Mutanda, Nicholas Kabonge

SC Villa Starting XI

Samuel Kivumbi

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Yayo Lutimba

Ambrose Kirya

Nicholas Kabonge

Bashir Mutanda

David Owori

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa

Match 21: SC Villa 2-1 Proline FC (8th February 2020)

Goals scored by Ambrose Kirya and Benson Muhindo

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Fred Agandu

Ronald Magwali

David Owori

Yayo Lutimba

Match 22: SC Villa 1-0 Onduparaka FC (19th February 2020)

Goal scored by Ambrose Kirya

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Fred Agandu

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Nicholas Kabonge

Ronald Magwali

David Owori

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa

Match 23: BUL FC 2-1 SC Villa (23rd February 2020)

Goal scored by Ronald Magwali

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Fred Agandu

Yayo Lutimba

Brian Nsubuga

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Nicholas Kabonge

Ronald Magwali

David Owori

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa

Match 24: SC Villa 2-1 Bright Stars FC (28th February 2020)

Goals scored by Alex Emmanuel Wasswa and Benson Muhindo

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni

Ibrahim KIbumba

Derrick Ndahiro

Moses Kiggundu

Asuman Harisheh

Amir Kakomo

Ambrose Kirya

Yayo Lutimba

Ronald Magwali

David Owori

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa

Match 25: Tooro United FC 0-1 SC Villa (7th March 2020)

Goal scored by Faizo Muwawu

SC Villa Starting XI