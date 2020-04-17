Sports activities in Uganda have been muted for the past month or so because of the raging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic that has as well affected the rest of the world.

This followed a directive by His Excellency the President of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to avoid crowds which are a fertile ground for the fast spreading of this highly contagious virus.

With no physical sports activities being conducted, many sportsmen have optimally utilized this lapse to plan otherwise.

Sports grounds face lifts by means of grading, leveling, re-greening, renovation of seating stands, dressing rooms as well as internal and external perimeter fencing are some of the areas of concern being considered.

The historical Wampeewo play ground in Kasangati, off the Gayaza road is among the hundreds of open play grounds in a sorry state.

Active and retired footballers, local leaders and residents have all joined the hands to re-green the Wampeewo play-ground.

Former Uganda Premier League winner Patrick Ssenfuka (with KCCA), Tom Muwonge, Hood Kaweesa, Isaac Ntege, Brian Kizito, Mugerwa and many others are the brains behind this worthwhile project.

This comes at an opportune moment when there is no active football being played and the grass will be given enough time to grow and spread across the whole area of the playing surface.

“We took this period of the Coronavirus lockdown to do something constructive for the community. The ground was first tilled to soft the hard surface. We have planted the grass and applied some black soil. We hope the rains come frequently but we hope to water as well” Ssenfuka disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The Wampeewo Play ground has time immemorial hosted several sports events for the community, clubs and schools around as well as social activities like prayers and political rallies.

A number of famous footballers have used this facility.

Players as Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Hood Kaweesa, Joakim Ojeera, Isaac Ntege, Ivan Kaloolo, Patrick Ssenfuka, Tom Muwonge, Brian Kizito, Mugerwa and many others are home grown products at that very ground.

The concern of good sports grounds in the country is a very big issue given the demand for these facilities by the sportsmen.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has set a bare minimum through the club licensing procedure to have standardized playing grounds for clubs especially those in the top tier (Uganda Premier League) and the second division FUFA Big League.