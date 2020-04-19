Newly appointed Gomba Ssaza Technical Director Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza has set the prime objective of their team.

Gomba Ssaza chief Kitunzi Musisi Jackson Celestinoconfirmed the entire management team for the four time record Masaza Cup winners, confirming Ssekabuuza as the head of technical committee, among other positions.

Ssekabuuza targets the trophy as Gomba eyes their fifth trophy since the revival of this Buganda Kingdom inter-county championship in 2004.

“The task at hand right now is to assemble a formidable working team, that will compete favorably and win the 2020 Masaza Cup championship” Ssekabuuza disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Having worked with Shafiq Bisaso at Gomba, Busujju and Singo, Ssekabuuza has garnered enough experience.

Ssekabuuza will work alongside Ibrahim Kirya as head coach.

Former Kajjansi United head coach Denis “Deman Denol” Kizito is assistant coach and the goalkeeping coach will be Mubarak Kiberu.

Leo Ssekamatte is a technical committee member, Sadik Muhammed Akii the team doctor and Herbert Ssebalya the equipment manager.

The team patron is Sam Rwakoojjo who is also the secretary general of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mansoor Kabugo is the chairman, Gerald Byansi (vice chairman), Jafari Kalule (team manager), Robina Rwakoojo (treasurer), Rogers Yiga (vice treasurer), Robert Barigye (secretary), David Isabirye (head of media), Muhammed Ssali (vice media), Bashir Nsubuga Musoke (stadium manager), Eric Tusabe (security coordinator), Rev. Wilberforce Ssekasiko (head of protocol), Latif Lubega (team coordinator), Kalebu Sonko (welfare), Aminah Nabiddo (assistant welfare) and Isa Ssemanda (transport coordinator).

Joseph Sserwada and Aminah Biru Zuku Nakkasita are the committee members.

The members on fans committee are Samuel Bakyayita, Livingstone Mubiru, Eddy Balworela, Mesach Mutebi, Robert Mukyagwe and Johnson Lubega.

Gomba Lions has won the Masaza Cup trophy four times in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

