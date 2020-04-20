The decision by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to contribute 12.5 tonnes of rice to the COVID-19 national task force and to the football players in the UPL, FUFA Big League and Women Elite league left many parties excited.

Last week, FUFA handled over the food to the COVID-19 national task force coordinator Mary Karooro Okurut in Kampala and asked for special permission to distribute food to the players in the three departments (top flight, second division and women league).

From Saturday, 18th April 2020, the 1924 founded federation started to distribute food to all the clubs which are scattered across the different corners of the country.

This distribution is expected to wind up by Monday, 20th April 2020.

This was done with the help of the eight FUFA regions (West Nile, Northern, North East, Eastern, Kitara, Western, Kampala and Buganda).

The regional chairpersons and coordinators have been liaising with the team officials (Chief Executive Officers and others) to officially hand over the food rations.

FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein disclosed to Kawowo Sports that the entire food distribution was a complete success.

We are glad that the reception of our team by the people who are the recipients of this donation is very good. We are confident that by the end of Monday, the exercise will have come to an end. If there are any challenges that the players are facing with getting this food, they could raise their concerns through the number that was published. There are challenges that some of the players have since returned to their home districts because of the situation. But, we believe that they will find a way to acknowledge. It is the little that we could do because we would have loved to handle everybody in football but the Executive took a decision on the categories that are supposed to be beneficiaries. Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Communications Director

Various regional coordinators, club officials and players have since hyped praise to FUFA for this kind gesture.

Rogers Byamukama, a FUFA Executive Committee member who hails from the Kitara region officially handed over the food to Lady Doves women football club and Dove FC.

“I have officially handled over the food to Dove and Lady Dove players. This is FUFA’s package to the players to help them pass through these telling times. I also caution the people to be aware that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is real and they should therefore follow the guidelines by the Ministry of Health and His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as well as the standard operating procedures of isolation and social distancing” Byamukama noted.

Uganda’s record premier league champions Sports Club Villa through their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shawn Mubiru released a statement thanking FUFA’s generous offer.

“We received 31 bags of 5 kilograms of rice. Your generosity and support for the Uganda Premier League and Big League players in this Government covid-19 lockdown. Your donation and partnership has made a difference during this challenging time for our players and Ugandans at large” Mubiru wrote.

One of the beneficiaries, Express Football Club captain Dissan Galiwango was full of praise for the local football governing body that has also got applauds from CAF (Confederation of Africa Football).

“Let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn’t learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn’t learn a little, at least we didn’t get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn’t die; so, thankful to FUFA” Galiwango noted.

Thanks you FUFA and the FUFA president Eng. Moses Magogo for the support. a lot of appreciation from the Football fraternity. Shamirah Naluggya, female footballer (Kawempe Muslim and national team)

We received the relief food donated by FUFA to all players in the top flight. Thank you FUFA for the helping heart in this COVID-19 period where players aren’t earning. Mbarara City Football Club Statement

On Sunday, 19th April 2010, MYDA Football Club received the COVID-19 National task force donation of rice from FUFA. The donation is to support players who are no longer earning without football being played due to the current lock down MYDA Football Club Statement

On Friday April 17, BUL Football Club received the FUFA‘s donation of 175 kgs of rice towards their generous contribution to all Premier and Big League players. Thank you FUFA and Eng. Moses Magogo BUL FC Statement

The distribution:

It is the obligation of the respective clubs to ensure that each player signs in person for the rice.

The entitled players are expected to have received their rice by 1800 hours on Monday 20th April 2020 but if any entitled player does not receive the rice, please report to the telephone number +256755936994. FUFA Statement

On Tuesday, H.E President Yoweri Museveni announced an extension of the lockdown due to COVID-19 up to May 5 after the end of two weeks from the initial that started on March 18.

Many sports personalities have been affected by the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Footballers who depend on the sport for a living have not been spared.

As of Monday, April 20, 2020, the COVID-19 cases in Uganda stood at 55.

Twenty eight (28) of these had fully recovered and discharged with no deaths.

In the world, there are 2, 406, 910 cases confirmed. Of these, 165, 107 have died and 629, 222 have fully recovered.

1,614,030 are currently infected patients, 1,559,814 (in mild conditions) and 54,216 in critical condition.