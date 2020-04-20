Since the lockdown was issued by the government on March 20th, many players have had their livelihoods affected after sports activities were stopped.

Both the Cricket Cranes and Lady Cricket Cranes were training in preparation for different international engagements that usually enable players to get compensated for their time with meals, transport allowances, and a monthly stipend.

However, since the ban on sports activities, it has been impossible to continue with this arrangement but the cricket governing body has decided to support its players during this crisis.

The Cricket Uganda CEO, Martin Ondeko, confirmed this development to Kawowo Sports.

We decided to extend support 20 players on the cricket cranes training squad and 10 players from the lady cricket cranes squad. Therefore before the end of this week, the players should have received something in their accounts, we appointed [opted] for the cash option because the food distribution required a lot of logistics given that the players are spread all over the country. we would have liked to support the whole fraternity but our resource envelope is not that big. We are engaging our other partners to make sure we can try to reach as many people as we can. This help is not limited to just players but we have also take care of our groundsmen, dressing room cleaners and office staff who will all receive their salaries for April.

This news is definitely good news to the cricketers who have encouraged the public to stay at home and stay safe using their social media accounts.