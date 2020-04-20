Since the lockdown was issued by the government on March 20th, many players have had their livelihoods affected after sports activities were stopped.
Both the Cricket Cranes and Lady Cricket Cranes were training in preparation for different international engagements that usually enable players to get compensated for their time with meals, transport allowances, and a monthly stipend.
However, since the ban on sports activities, it has been impossible to continue with this arrangement but the cricket governing body has decided to support its players during this crisis.
The Cricket Uganda CEO, Martin Ondeko, confirmed this development to Kawowo Sports.
This news is definitely good news to the cricketers who have encouraged the public to stay at home and stay safe using their social media accounts.