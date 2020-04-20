Newly appointed head coach for Kooki Ssaza team Sadiq Ssempigi has confirmed his entire backroom staff prior to the kick-off of the 2020 Airtel sponsored Buganda Masaza football cup.

“I have considered a good working team, one with experience and I believe we shall deliver the results and win the championship” Ssempigi told Kawowo Sports.

Godfrey Wasswa is the first assistant coach. Wasswa was highly linked to the Gomba job before Ibrahim Kirya was confirmed.

Simon Musunku will be charge of fitness. Musunku is the current head coach at Lwanda Football Club.

Asuman Bahati Luziga is retained as goalkeeping coach.

Luziga formerly served at Kasese New Villa in the same capacity but he is serving at Western Uganda based Mbarara City Football Club.

Meanwhile, the technical team has embarked on a massive player recruitment drive to beef up the team prior to the long anticipated kick off in June (if confirmed by the local organizing committee).

Kooki won the Masaza Cup in 2006 and are eagerly eyeing the

Past Winners: