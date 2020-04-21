Namuwongo Blazers were probably the noisiest team in the transfer market. The National Basketball League newcomers signed up to eight players.

Paul Odong, Syrus Kiviiri, Fahmy Sebatindira, Derrick Katumba, Daniel Monoja, Michael Kojjo, Emmanuel Okumu were all signed by the Blazers in a bid to make an impact during their first season in top-flight.

With seasoned players filling up most of the roster spots, many have been prompted to believe Nam Blazers are as strong a team as there is in the division.

Combo guard Syrus Kiviiri believes making the postseason is a given and the bare minimum of expectations from the team.

“We need to get to the playoffs in our first season and that’s our target,” Kiviiri told Kawowo Sports. “We will definitely be in the playoffs there is no doubt about that,” he added with confidence.

While three of the new players (Sebatindira, Odongo and Kiviiri) played together for last couple of seasons at Power, it is a whole different new setting coming together with other guys on the team but Kiviiri believes gelling will not be a problem going forward.

“The gelling is not going to be a problem. The most important thing is understanding the coach’s philosophy and how he wants his team to play and that could be the only challenge but not gelling,” he says.

With the exception of UCU Canons who have maintained the team from last season, the rest of the top sides as JKL Dolphins, Power and champions City Oilers have also recruited massively.

“We are not worried about other teams and the changes they have made. To be honest we are worried about our roster and how healthy we can be to get the best out of it because we have a chance of going deep into the season.”

The league tip-off was suspended indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic and new dates will be announced by the federation when the lockdown is lifted by the government.